Mascato Youth Choir performs for charity in Christmas surprise

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Pandula Trust surprised its members with a special choir performance by the Mascato Youth Choir in the Rennies Consolidated warehouse in Walvis Bay.

It was the first time in the building’s history that it was used to host a choir performance, and the building’s high ceiling added to the unique acoustics of the event. The Trust also took the opportunity to donate N$60,000 towards the choir’s activities and N$50,000 of ‘angel deeds’.

The Mascato Youth Choir is world-renowned and has performed in Europe and America on a number of occasions, often in competitions against some of the world’s best choirs. The choir is a non-profit group who depend solely on support from the public to fund its activities.

Choirmaster Theo Cookson says most of the members are vulnerable and the choir provides them a safe place and a place where they regain self-worth and confidence.

“Many of our members have gone on to become lawyers, medical doctors and even a microbiologist,” affirms Cookson proudly.

“In the past two decades since the choir’s creation, we have had more than 9,000 children go through the choir. Even some of the faces here of Manica were once in this choir. The young people come from all over the country, often travelling from as far as Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, Outjo to attend rehearsals. All of our funding goes towards opening doors for our members through performing in the choir,” informs he, grateful for the donation, adding that it would go a long way in promoting the art of choral singing and supporting youth development in Namibia. The event was also aimed at obtaining ‘angel deed’ nominations from members.

According to the Trust chairperson, Trudi van Rooyen, each invited member was requested to identify a charity or family that they felt was in need and wished to bless with an ‘angel deed’ for Christmas.

“This project entails spending N$50,000 on assisting families in need and charities this festive season. We have worked through the nominations and will soon issue N$1,000 grocery vouchers to 50 members. The members then have to go out and surprise the people they wish to bless.”

The Pandula Trust is a staff managed charity fund to which Bidvest Namibia staff members contribute a small amount from their salaries each month.

*****Picture: Mascot 2

