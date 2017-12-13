Katima mayor re-elected for third time

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Georgina Mwiya-Simataa was re-elected as the mayor of Katima Mulilo for the third consecutive year last Friday. Mwiya-Simataa will continue to be deputised by Charles Matengu, who was also re-elected to the position for the third consecutive year.

The two were elected on Friday unopposed at council chambers. Surprisingly, members of the management committee were not re-elected, with only the chairperson of the management committee, Lister Shamalaza, retaining his position for the second year running.

No one from the town council explained why members of the management committee have not been elected yet.

Some of the councillors were previously under investigation for corruption and dubious dealings, and were found guilty as per the findings of a report compiled by the Swapo regional executive-appointed committee in 2014.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had said its own investigation into the same allegations did not find any wrongdoings. The committee had also urged the then regional coordinator of Swapo, Linus Mafale, to recall the accused councillors but to no avail.

In her acceptance speech Mwiya-Simataa emphasised that she is committed to serving the people of the town to the best of her abilities, and that she will be devoted to the community.

“I want to inform you, our community, as I promised previously upon the appointment of the CEO, that Katima Mulilo has now a fully-fledged management structure and council will not tolerate excuses in the implementation of council activities,” said Mwiya-Simataa.

She also said the council has completed drafting its five-year 2018/2022 strategic plan, which will be launched in February next year. She commended the strategic plan and said it would play a crucial role in bringing development to the town.

“This was a marathon exercise as we are required as council to evidently account to our community by providing substantial evidence regarding the activities and expenditures of council, including its plans,” she said.

Mwiya-Simataa further pointed out that the Katima Mulilo Town Council has chalked up notable achievements recently, which are in line with NDP5, Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

“Katima Mulilo Town Council has entered into six PPPs (public-private partnerships) that will help our people with affordable houses and shelter for the inhabitants of this town. One of the PPPs is 75 percent done and two others have started, while three are yet to start,” she said

Back in the chair… Georgina Mwiya-Simataa delivers her acceptance speech shortly after she was re-elected.