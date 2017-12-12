Senior citizens get food hampers

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

The City of Windhoek treated about 260 senior citizens to an early Christmas lunch on Friday afternoon and gave the elders food hampers.

The City Council’s function hall was full to capacity as pensioners came out to enjoy the afternoon with municipal office bearers.

At the event, Mayor Muesee Kazapua said this is the time of the year when we should reflect on the needs of the lonely and the elderly, who at times feel very isolated, especially those with family ties in the city, and it was against this background that his office decided to organise the event.

“We recognise their contribution and do not seek to alienate their accomplishment. Through this effort, we reassure our beloved elder residents, that we are proud of them and that we care for them,” Kazapua said.

The mayor also noted the city’s approval of the conversion of the pensioners’ electricity meters to prepaid meters. The council has budgeted N$3 million for this project in the current financial year, which will see the 1,000 households fitted with pre-paid electricity meters.

The work on this project will start early next year. “Let me therefore call upon all the pensioners who have not yet completed the application form to do so as soon as possible, because we do not want any pensioner to be left out,” Kazapua said.

Currently, about 7,300 households collectively owe more than N$37 million in outstanding electricity payment to the municipality.

Kazapua said the council would nevertheless continue rendering free of charge public transport services to pensioners and other vulnerable groups. “We have taken this decision in good faith, hence we will never take this benefit away from you,” Kazapua pledged.

Partners who made the event possible include the Office of the First Lady, which donated 600 5kg bags of rice and macaroni; Standard Bank Namibia which donated N$50,000, Mobipay (N$10,000) and Ark Trading industries, which donated 30 boxes of canned fish.

Hilke Amunyela, an 85-year-old woman from Goreangab expressed gratitude for the support offered to the elders and for the event held in their honour.

“We support all those who remembered us. God bless them. We are going to have proper meals, knowing we are assisted by our people,” Amunyela said.

