Naidjala outpointed by vicious Magwaca

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Namibia’s former WBO Inter-continental bantamweight champion Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala suffered his second consecutive defeat of the year when he failed to capture the IBF Inter-continental bantamweight title, losing to South Africa’s Mzuvukile Magwaca via a unanimous points decision at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday evening.

Former WBF bantamweight champion Mzuvukile Magwaca retained his IBF Intercontinental bantamweight title on a wide unanimous 12-round points decision over Naidjala, with all three judges scoring 118-110 on all three cards to hand the homeboy a well-deserved win.

Naidjala, who earlier this year lost his WBO Inter-continental bantamweight strap to South Africa’s Siboniso Gonya, struggled to handle Magwaca’s strong jab and vicious punching power.

Magwaca, using his educated jab dominated throughout the heated bout, dropped the Namibian with a strong right uppercut in the 9th round on his way to an overwhelming points victory. With the win, Magwaca improved his record to 20-0-3; 11 and Naidjala’s record dropped to 23-4-1; 11. – Additional info: Supersport

