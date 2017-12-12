Judge Angula’s father dies at age 101

Helvy Shaanika

Oshakati

The father of the Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula, Efraim Anyanka lyaAngula, who was a retired Evangelical Lutheran Church pastor, has died of old age at his homestead in Olukanda village of Oshikoto Region.

Fondly known as Tatekulu LyaAngula he died over a week ago at the age of 101. LyaAngula stood out among his peers and fellow clergymen within the traditional churches’ arena for his gift of healing and was believed to have powers to cast out demons and evil spirits.

This made his traditional house a place where thousands of people from all over the country visited him for prayers.

According to his son, Deputy Judge President Angula, his father was a man of God, whose faith could not be disputed. “He had a gift of evangelism whereby his teachings were easy to understand,” Angula said.

Angula further said during his days as a youthful father, LyaAngula dedicated most of his time to the church where he served in various ranks. As a result, the responsibilities of taking care of his children was mostly on his wife.

After retirement, LyaAngula continued with evangelism. He was then given a slot on NBC Oshiwambo Radio, where he presented a popular programme, called Kalunga Kehekeleko Alihe, where people sent their prayer requests and testimonies.

After he left the programme due to old age, a number of people started to personally visit LyaAngula’s residence for prayers. He did this until about two years ago when old age took its toll.

“In his last days, he totally disconnected himself from earthly things. When you visit him, the only thing that he would tell you is ‘God bless you’ and he would say the same as you leave,” said Nangula, LyaAngula’s youngest daughter.

Retired Reverend Johannes Mvula, who was LyaAngula’s good friend, said it was because of LyaAngula’s influence that his age mates – who were all LyaAngula’s juniors – joined the evangelical profession. “His way of preaching and his professionalism was just impressive,” Mvula said.

LyaAngula’s memorial service took place last Thursday at Olukonda ELCIN Church next to his homestead and his burial was held over the weekend at Olukonda Cemetery.

He is survived by seven children and over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife kuku Maria Angula died in September 2015.

