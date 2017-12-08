Unemployed seamen try to bar journalists

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund – Jobless seamen who had gathered in front of the Kuisebmond sports stadium tried to bar journalists from covering the meeting on Wednesday morning, accusing the media of not giving them enough press coverage.

About 500 seamen were waiting to have a meeting with the president of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani, at around 10h00.

Shortly before Venaani’s arrival, journalists from New Era, Nampa and NBC were initially barred by the seamen from attending the meeting as the seamen claimed journalist do not report on their issues.

“We are tired of being interviewed as our stories are never printed,” one of the seamen said, accusing the media of choosing sides on matters affecting them.

They said the media is supposed to show the world the situation they find themselves in and they strongly feel nothing is being reported.

“You are supposed to put our situation in the news so that everyone can see what we are going through – so we are not going to speak to journalists or entertain any questions as we are tired,” said one seaman, who spoke on behalf of the group.

However, upon arrival Venaani convinced the angry seamen to allow the media to cover the event.