Tate Buti album launch lures 300 plus fans

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek – Local kwiku singer, and one of the long-time artists on the local music scene, Tate Buti, has successfully launched his 14th album titled Opena.

The launch event, which started three hours late than scheduled, was attendant by more than 300 people. Lasting until the wee hours of Saturday morning, the show saw artists deliver dazzling performances to the delight of fans and revellers. Gazza, The Dogg, PDK and international DJ Style all left fans craving for more. The event also saw upcoming young female artist, Top Cheri, debuting on the big stage, with her favourite song ‘Victoria’, which she performed along Deon from PDK.

Gazza performed his best songs, including his hit song ‘Swagger’, which had the entire crowd in ecstasy. The Dogg was also among the best performers rendering his old songs. Tate Buti wound up the event with his new songs, including ‘Koshushu’, ‘MekeMeke’ and ‘No Beers’. The night reached a crescendo when the artists pulled off his T-shirt revealing his pot belly, a favourite antic of his. One highlight of the night was South African singer, DJ Style, performing together with Tate Buti.