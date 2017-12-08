‘Salute’ to salute the Coast

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Carlito, Adriano Visagie, the winner of the Best Male Actor in a Theatre Play at this year’s Namibia Theatre and Film Awards (NTFA) on 24 November, is a young Namibian man who is sentenced to five years imprisonment because of fraud.

Nothing can prepare Carlito, for his new life in custody. Naive, he gets lured into the group of the General (Monray Garoeb), a dangerous criminal who rules over his cell. The video of the play, which premiered in October at the Warehouse Theatre here, is billed for a coastal premiere next Wednesday at the Cosdec Hall at 19H00. Tickets are N$60 in advance online at Events Today and N$80 at the door. This film is rated ‘Parental Guidance 16’ (strong language, nudity, sex) and no children under the age of 16 will be allowed for the premiere.

The production is an all-Namibian star production, also starring Odile Muller (winner best female actor in a film, NTFA 2017), Dawie Engelbrecht (winner best male actor in a film at the 2014 Theatre and Film Awards), David Ndjavera (winner best male actor in a theatre production, NTFA 2012), Desmond Kamerika, Sakanombo Kasoma, Jeremiah Jeremiah, Dennis !Kharuchab and Bruno Caldeira. It is directed by Philippe Talavera (‘Pap and milk’, ‘Panado girl’, ‘Now that I can talk about it’) with Bernd Curschmann as director of photography and Haiko Bold as editor (winner best editor, NTFA 2014). The video has been produced by the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation Trust (OYO).