Oshakati Council maintains status quo

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva – Oshakati joined other northern local authorities in retaining their local council leadership this week. In addition to Ondangwa, Oshikuku, Helao Nafidi and Oniipa, the Oshakati Town Council also retained their leadership at a swearing-in ceremony at the town on Wednesday.

Mayor Angelus Iyambo, who will steer the ship for another year, said council would work towards attracting investors to the town. He said the council wants to see the full implementation of the public-private partnership policies in order to foster development at the town.

Also topping the council’s priority list are the construction and improvement of road infrastructure at the town.

Iyambo called for unity and cooperation between the municipal council and the community at large.

“Problems of unemployment, housing, quality of services, corruption and poverty would not exist; hence at this point unity of purpose is a necessity and not an option if we are to holistically improve development at our town,” Iyambo stressed.

Iyambo is deputised by Ndamononghenda Amunyela. Gabriel Eelu Kamwanka was also re-elected to serve as the chairperson of the management committee. Other members to serve on the management committee are Johannes Shilongo and Loise Shivolo. Katrina Shimbulu and Linus Tobias will continue to serve as ordinary members of council.