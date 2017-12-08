Likoro sent to jail for rape

Vincent Likoro’s appeal against his conviction on a charge of rape in the Katima Mulilo Regional Court was dismissed this morning in the Windhoek High Court. Judges Christi Liebenberg and Dinah Usiku cancelled Likoro’s bail and ordered that he be taken into custody and brought before Katima Mulilo Regional Court for commital.

He was already sentenced to ten years on 21 January 2016. Likoro is a special advisor in the office of the Swapo Secretary General. The rape is alleged to have occured at a lodge during an official trip to the Zambezi region in 2013.