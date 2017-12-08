Last NAMJAMS a divas’ night out

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – ‘A Divas Night Out’ featuring three accomplished ladies with extraordinary voices is on offer at the Kalabar tonight to wind down NAMJAMS for the year.

Esme Katjikuru, Johné Louw and Gaby Louw take you on a musical journey with the `divas` of the past and present, from Ella Fitzgerald to Gloria Estefan, from Zahara to Miriam Makeba, from Jennifer Hudson to Whitney Houston.

Esme, a vocalist in a class of her own, leads the band throughout the evening. Her vocal range remains unmatched in Namibia, managing deep notes like a Sarah Vaugh would, and the highs with ease and composure and with a fine timbre reminiscent of Anita Baker.

A singer in the prime of her life, originally from a gospel music background, crossing over to soul and afro-soul and sounding best when doing – jazz, she is accompanied tonight by two remarkable vocalists with `Diva’ credentials, Johné Louw and Gaby Louw. The pianist of the Fujazz Band, Kali Kasinda, accompanies the ladies throughout their journey.

NAMJAMS is a regular live music event, now three years in existence. Over the years, well known artists like Tequila, Berthold, Floritha, Adora, Erna Chimu and many others have entertained revellers at Kalabar with live music. The title – NAMJAMS – signifies that this is an event where artists meet and homegrown music celebrated.

Hotel guests and walk-ins alike gather at the Kalabar, in the heart of Windhoek at the first floor of the Hilton Hotel, enjoying a snack and a good wine or a cocktail, and revelling in the music – until 21h30 or later, provided there are encores.

A Diva`s Night Out is above all an invitation to those ladies who like to be at the centre of attraction every once in a while. The good news is that, like all NAMJAMS shows at the Hilton Kalabar on Friday evenings – this one is also free of charge. NAMJAMS resumes early February 2018.