Hainyeko proud recipient of Build-It makeover prize

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Tobias Hainyeko Primary School were crowned overall of the winners of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Build It U/13 football tourney under the ‘Makeover Drive’ theme in March earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the school became chief recipients of makever materials worth N$20,000 – courtesy of Crown Build It Namibia.

The Crown Build-It Schools under-13 Seven-A-Side competition involving 16 primary schools from Windhoek took place at the NFA Technical Centre. Tobias Hainyeko Primary School walked away with most number of points from the judges notwithstanding the fact they lost 2-1 in the dreaded penalty shootout in the final against Olaf Palme Primary School.

At the formal handover ceremony at Tobias Hainyeko Primary School in Katutura on Tuesday, Tobias Hainyeko Primary School principal Laban Shidute was over the moon with the achievement.

“We put in lots of hard work into winning this particular competition. Teachers and parents were very helpful. The material will come in handy, as it help us to renovate the administration block since we had another on-going project currently serving the entire school”, Shidute excited.

He also added that the entire school management is thanful for Build-It and NFA in particular for providing the platform for young boys to showcase their talent adding the school can’t wait for more competitions like these in future.

Crown Build-It’s Katutura branch manager Riaan Van Staden said it was not just about making more money, or increasing turn revenue but about investing in the future which will ultimately have an effect on the company’s future as a viable business.

“We hope that these children will be the future stars and go on to play for the national teams. We chose the age group 13, because it is at this particular age that most young kids figure out which sports they want to participate, while it’s good exposure for the NFA and women’s football in general.”

He said they hopes to continue with the initiative in coming years. “The initiative is expected to branch out to every town with all Crown Build-It outlets countrywide during the course of the next year,” he concluded.