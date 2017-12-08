Chinese nationals forewarned against poaching

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo – Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming has echoed his earlier warning to fellow Chinese nationals to refrain from poaching and to strictly abide by Namibian laws, as anything contrary to this will tarnish the excellent diplomatic ties existing between the two countries.

Zhang said Chinese nationals who engage in poaching and other illegal activities create a bad image and tarnish the reputation of all well-meaning Chinese business people and expatriates in Namibia.

“In every country we have a few rotten apples, but those rotten apples cannot represent the image of the country, the image of the majority of innocent people. I can assure you that the Chinese government will continue to render our assistance to the line ministry, to the law enforcement agencies, to protect the wildlife in Namibia,” he said, reiterating appeals he has made since his appointment as he strives to strengthen and take the existing relationship to a political high.

He was speaking in Katima Mulilo during a handover ceremony, where Chinese businesspeople in Katima donated N$180,000 to non-governmental organisations in the region yesterday. He thanked the Chinese community in Zambezi for their generous donations and encouraged them to continue making a meaningful contribution to Namibia, which has good ties with China.

Those who benefited are Mainstream Foundation, which takes care of children with disabilities (N$50,000); Cheshire Home, which also takes care of children with disabilities (N$50,000); Buikezezo which takes care of orphans also received N$50,000, while the Zambezi Sports Organising Committee received N$30,000, that will be used in the preparation for next year’s Newspaper Cup to be held in the Zambezi Region.

At the same occasion, Zambezi Governor Lawrence Sampofu said the region appreciated the gesture shown by the local Chinese community. “We appreciate this donation… We would also like to thank the Chinese community in our region; they are doing a tremendous job to provide jobs to the locals. We say thank you very much.”