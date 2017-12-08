BA faces Waters and Arrows this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek – Namibia’s former four-time league champions Black Africa will this weekend face the daunting task of remaining within the top-8 on the league table when they face coastal outfits Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows.

Black Africa, who are slowly but surely finding form, will tomorrow confront an in-form Blue Waters at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, in what is expected to be a thrilling clash. Waters have also been in great form since the start of the season and are equally pushing for a top-3 spot on the log.

On Sunday, Black Africa will take on Eleven Arrows at the same venue in what is also expected to be another thrilling encounter. Also on Saturday, Oshakati outfit Young Chiefs will face Mighty Gunners at the Oshakati Independence Stadium, while at Gobabis Young African will take on Eleven Arrows at the Legare Stadium.

NPL Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, December 8

Civics vs Tigers (Sam Nujoma Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, December 9

Black Africa vs Blue Waters (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

Life Fighters vs Citizens (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

Chief Santos vs Citizens (Oscar Norich Stadium 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs Mighty Gunners (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Eleven Arrows (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Sunday, December 10

Black Africa vs Eleven Arrows (Sam Nujoma Stadium 15h00)

Civics vs Tura Magic (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Citizens (Sam Nujoma Stadium 19h00)

Life Fighters vs Unam (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs Rundu Chiefs (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Chief Santos vs Mighty Gunners (Oscar Norich Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Blue Waters (Legare Stadium 15h00)