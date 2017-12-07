Tsumeb council overhauled

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Tsumeb Municipality has undergone a complete overhaul with several councillors assigned to new positions after yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony at the copper town’s council chambers.

Veueza Kasiringua, previously the mayor, was demoted to an ordinary council member and her deputy Matheus Hangula replaced her as the new mayor. Hangula will be deputised by Inge David, who previously served as a member of the management committee.

Peter Shaanika swapped up places with Lineekela Sheetekela, who was the chairperson of management committee, to become a member of the management, where he is joined by Mathias Sipunga.

In a brief telephonic interview, Kasiringua said she was pleased with the changes as the person appointed is someone she has moulded and worked with for some time.

“We are from one party and it is the party that has spoken. In that way, we are transferring power to the younger generation, considering my age too. Moreover, we will still be working together and I will be guiding wherever possible,” Kasiringua said.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of councillors at Omuthiya Town Council has been put on hold indefinitely, pending approval from higher offices. The swearing-in ceremony has been postponed twice.