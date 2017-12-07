Police appeal to families to identify crash victims

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The police have called on the relatives of the people who died in a road accident, when two vehicles collided and subsequently caught fire on Sunday evening, to come forward and identify the victims. The death toll has now risen to ten.

According to the Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the accident occurred on the Okahandja to Karibib road about 20 km outside of Okahandja when a Golf and GWM collided head-on and both vehicles burst into flames on impact.

Shikwambi said among those that perished was a baby that died at the scene.

“The victims are not yet identified as many burnt beyond recognition. We appeal to the family members of those who were involved in the accident to visit the Windhoek police mortuary and submit DNA samples for recognition purposes.” Warrant officer Shatipamba can be contacted on 0812735188.

Shikwambi reminded motorists to uphold the rules and regulations of the road and to rest when they are fatigued.

Shikwambi further cautioned drivers to avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Additionally, we request all to respect their own lives and exercise extreme caution and consideration when on the road.”