Kazapua reflects on City’s 2017 journey

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua has listed the appointment of the substantive CEO, the handover of Groot Aub settlement to the City and the launch of the mayoral relief fund as some of the notable successes achieved this year.

Kazapua added that the inauguration of the new municipal office building and implementation of the 2017-2020 transformation strategic plan, which is aligned to the Harambee Prosperity Plan to ensure the City becomes a smart and caring city by 2020, were other successes.

The City also implemented the youth strategy, added Kazapua, who was re-elected last weekend into his mayoral position.

He said although the challenges they faced during the past year were many-fold, they managed to register considerable positive inroads, which they believe have set a strong foundation for the City to continue going forward

He said their main focus was on increasing access to services such as water, shelter and electricity, the integrated public transport network that will augment inclusivity, and public participation.

“We did so guided by the principles of accountability and good governance, knowing that both management and staff would be aware of the fact that they would be held accountable for the quality of service they deliver. This was done in the context of fiscal responsibility and the high standards or prudent financial management we have set ourselves.”

Kazapua stated they also acknowledged and faced their challenges such as the effects of the economic downturn Namibia is currently going through, shortage or water due to recurrent droughts of recent years, land delivery and shortage of housing, and lack of adequate financial resources.