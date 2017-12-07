Car crashes into wall, kills two in Katima

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Two people died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and rammed into a house in Boma location in Katima Mulilo. The incident happened yesterday at around 03h00.

Sources say the driver of the vehicle was racing with another vehicle and lost control of the steering, crashing into the garage of the unoccupied house in Boma, which caused the walls to cave in.

According to the police the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Aron Lunyazo, and one of his passengers, 22-year-old Jacob Mwilima, were thrown out of the vehicle before the garage collapsed, and they died on the spot.

The other passenger, 25-year-old Bruce Munzie, was trapped in the wreckage. He was rescued by the police and rushed to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital, where he was reportedly in a stable condition.

Zambezi Regional Deputy Police Commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the deceased was racing following a drinking spree.

“These people were racing from where they were drinking along Sam Nujoma Drive. The deceased driver lost control of the vehicle and hit into the wall of the house,” he said.

Simasiku said the culprit whom the deceased was racing with was yet to be identified. He warned young people to refrain from drinking and driving.