Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Young African hold Black Africa to a draw NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Young African hold Black Africa to a draw December 6, 201700 tweet Young African hold Black Africa to a goalless draw on Tuesday night at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Civics holds African Stars to another draw NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Black Africa holds African Stars to a 0-0 draw SportPirates and Jomo Cosmos in ugly spat … as Ghosts seek compensation for goalieLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 2 + seven = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.9 ° C 20 ° 17 ° 60% 2.1kmh 0%Wed 27 °Thu 28 °Fri 31 °Sat 32 °Sun 33 ° HIV/AIDSBank commemorates World Aids Day December 4, 20170Circulating others’ alleged HIV status condemned November 21, 20170Namibia gets N$435 million war chest to fight HIV November 7, 20170