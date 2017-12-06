Home Focus Video: LPM raises concerns FocusNEW ERA VIDEO Video: LPM raises concerns December 6, 201700 tweet LPM raises concerns with the national broadcaster,NBC. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here five + 2 = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.9 ° C 20 ° 17 ° 60% 2.1kmh 0%Wed 27 °Thu 28 °Fri 31 °Sat 32 °Sun 33 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Mother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Swanu calls on UN to intervene in genocide negotiations January 19, 2017Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Load more 35,734FollowersFollow15,526FollowersFollow