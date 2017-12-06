Team Naidjala leaves for South Africa

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s bantamweight boxer Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala and his crew jetted out of the country to South Africa yesterday in preparation for his upcoming IBF Intercontinental fight against champion Mzuvukile “Old Bones” Magwaca from South Africa.

The fight, originally slated for the 25th of last month at the ICC Centre in Kimberley, South Africa, has now been moved to the Orient Theatre, East London this Friday, December 8.

Naidjala goes into this fight with an impressive record of 27 fights, 23 wins, 3 defeats and 1 draw, while his opponent, the incumbent IBF Intercontinental title holder, boasts a solid record of 22 fights, 19 wins, 3 draws – and is yet to taste defeat in the paid ranks.

“I’m happy with my shape, focus and level of fitness. I understand the importance of this fight and feel well prepared to go and win the bout by any means necessary.

“Winning this fight will set me up for bigger opportunities next year but my immediate priority is winning against an opponent who has never lost before – but I’m confident that my team and I can achieve that wish away from home,” said an upbeat Naidjala.

The Namibian is a product of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy. The fight will be broadcast live on SABC.