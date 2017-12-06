Swiss scholarship winner goes for mining engineering

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Winning a scholarship is a difficult journey requiring lots of works, and it was not easy for her to be chosen, says Ellie Garoës, a Grade 9 learner from Academia Secondary School, who has been awarded a scholarship to attend the Swiss eduGLOBE Gymnasium and Internat Kloster Diesentis in Switzerland by the Domenig Foundation.

I feel honoured winning this scholarship, and I hope many Namibia learners will also get an opportunity like this in the future, says Garoës, who shed some tears upon receiving her scholarship letter.

She says her future plans are to study very hard and come back to Namibia as a mining engineer, and to help other young people with their education.

Garoës beat 19 learners from the Khomas Region to win the scholarship. She will now participate in the three- to four-year Matura High School Certificate Programme (A-level diploma) starting from the middle of next year.

Swiss eduGLOBE specialises in international educational citizenship, pairing exceptional students from all over the world with renowned Swiss academies that boast state-of-the-art facilities, and a unique boarding school in one of the most picturesque corners of the world. It offers learners access to the finest Swiss education, culminating in the prestigious A-level diploma (Matura), an academic qualification that provides open access to the best universities worldwide.

The Matura Certificate is one of the world’s most recognised A-level qualifications and is a prerequisite for acceptance into Swiss universities and other leading international tertiary establishments without the need for additional written entrance exams.