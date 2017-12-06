Pirates to host Unam tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Tonight local football fans will be treated to a thrilling mid-table clash when Orlando Pirates confront Unam FC at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00 for their round-11 MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) clash.

Both teams have since the beginning of the current term enjoyed mixed results, with Pirates stationed in 7th place with 15 points from ten matches played so far, while Unam on the other hand are sitting in 6th place with 16 points from the same number of games – with only one point separating the two outfits.

Looking at the log table, the pressure will be on Unam as they strive to remain within the top half of the table, while seeking to collect maximum points to keep a healthy distance away from the relegation zone and equally away from Pirates, who are breathing heavily down their neck.

It will be a vital clash for both teams tonight, as both desperately need a win to keep their league title campaign alive and kicking. Pirates will tonight enjoy home ground advantage and will be expected to make full use of it – but it will not be an easy match against an in-shape Unam side, who boast a decent mixed number of experienced and young talented players, as well as a highly decorated gaffer Ronnie Kanalelo.