N$70,000 collected for school hall

Nuusita Ashipala

Okandjengedi-Okandjengedi Primary School raised close to N$70,000 and collected 100 bags of cements towards the construction of a school hall. Businessman Ali Dharani of Rani Traders pledged N$50,000, while the Northern Electricity Distributor (Nored) pledged N$10,000.

Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa pledged 50 bags of cement through the Regional Governor’s Fund, while Ongwediva Town Council’s Councillor Malakia Petrus pledged a further 50 bags of cement.

Kashuupulwa applauded education stakeholders for supplementing government efforts to create a conducive learning environment, as government alone is struggling to meet the demands of all learners.

Deputy Minister Uutoni encouraged the community to inculcate a culture of giving, adding that development should be fostered from small beginnings. “Development is there because of the little that we have. We cannot say we do not have money,” Uutoni said.

Uutoni also cautioned parents against giving their learners educationally destructive gadgets, such as cellphones.

Echoing the same sentiments, Dharani said parents should instil discipline in their children and ensure that technology is used to develop the country. “Use your brains to develop the society,” Dharanin said to the learners.

He further encouraged the leaners to study hard and ensure that the future Namibia is poverty-free and industrialised.

Principal Albertina Shituleni-Uusiku said the construction of the school hall would come in handy, as the school has no assembly space, especially during harsh weather conditions. The principal said the school currently assembles and holds parent meetings under a tree at the school.

The school also faces a risk of their learners being run over by cars when crossing the road to school, because the school is very close to the road. Shituleni-Uusiku is appealing to the relevant authorities to look into how best to address the matter. Although there are road signs restricting road users to 60km per hour, Shituleni-Uusiku said some road users do not adhere to the rules.