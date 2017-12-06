Murder suspects to make pleas in 2018

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Two men who stand accused of killing Elton Kaxwab, by stabbing him multiple times, are scheduled to make their preliminary pleas in 2018.

Jentley Hansen, 25, and Michael Kaweti, 27, who made a brief appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, were informed that they will only take the stand for the section 119 plea on February 9, 2018.

The prosecution is charging the pair with a charge of murder for Kaxwab’s death. Kaxwab’s corpse was discovered with multiple stab wounds in Karsh Street in Katutura, Windhoek on December 27, 2016.

Although the pair were present in court, the prosecution informed the court that one of the accused arrived drunk.

“Accused one (Hansen) is under the influence of alcohol. He was tested by officers from the City Police and his alcohol level is 0.80,” said state prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani.

It is alleged that Hansen, his co-accused Kaweti, and Kaxwab, were involved in an argument with resulted in a tussle. It is further alleged that on that date the trio were hanging out at a gambling house in Karsh Street in Katutura before the stabbing.

The prosecution charges that the duo unlawfully and intentionally had a direct intent to kill Kaxwab on the said date due to the multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

Kaxwab died as a result of those stab wounds that caused him to bleed excessively.

Magistrate Brandt van Pletzen postponed the matter for a plea in terms of section 119. Hansen and Kaweti are on bail of N$3,000 each, which was extended on a warning that their failure to be present at court, as scheduled, risk a warrant of arrest being issued against them.