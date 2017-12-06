Helao Nafidi mayor re-elected

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Eliaser Nghipangelwa said his retention as mayor at Helao Nafidi is a symbol of incorporating the youth in leadership positions.

The re-election further signifies the commitment to groom and uplift the youth by according them a chance to tap wisdom from experienced senior councillors, he added.

Helao Nafidi retained its leadership at a swearing-in ceremony at the town on Monday.

Nghipangelwa said the council’s priority remains to formalise all informal settlements at the town. “Our mandate as council is to create a conducive environment – by so doing we want all our people to have access to basic services,” said Nghipangelwa.

He said the council would also work towards finalising the town planning, and ensuring that residents and people flocking to town have access to registered plots.

Nghipangelwa is deputised by Panduleni Hainghumbi. Thomas Kandjebo Hashoongo was re-elected to serve as chairperson of the management committee. Other members who will serve on the management committee are Lylie Hashoongo and Paulus Haikali.

Ester Nghidimbwa will serve as an additional member of the management committee.