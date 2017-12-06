Heart patient requires N$350,000 for medical costs

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Oshikoto Regional Youth Development is set to host a gala dinner in Omuthiya next week to raise funds for its maiden Miss Othithiya contest. Part of the funds will be directed towards the medical expenses of a three-year-old boy, Tangi Amutenya Nakambuli, who is suffering from a congenital heart defect known as an atrial septal defect.

The defect can only be repaired through cardiac surgery and is to be done in Cape Town, South Africa at an estimated cost of N$350,000. The family has been struggling to raise funds since his diagnosis in September, and this is one of the reasons to host the fundraising event.

“Miss Othithiya is an initiative of the youth in Oshikoto, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services. The purpose of the organisation is to contribute to the socio-economic development of our country and advocate for youth empowerment and social changes, diversification of activities and projects,” explained the event organiser, Risto Ashikoto.

The show will be held at Heka conference hall where tickets will cost N$200. “The main event will then be on December 30 at Othithiya, some 10 kilometres south of Omuthiya, and we are expecting well experienced models from as far as Windhoek and Ongwediva. So, this will be an exciting occasion whereby we promise our revellers real value of their money,” Ashikoto promised.

Ashikoto, who is also Nakambuli’s uncle, said the event is very important to them as a family to be able to raise the needed amount of money for the boy’s heart surgery.