Walvis Bay councillors demoted

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Walvis Bay councillors Hilka Erastus and Tobias Nambala, who previously served as deputy mayor and chairperson of the management committee, respectively, have been demoted to ordinary councillors.

Nambala was not present during the swearing-in ceremony on Monday morning. He was said to be out of the country.

Swapo Councillor Penelope Martin, who previously served as an ordinary council member, was sworn in to deputise Councillor Wilfred Immanuel, who retained his position as Walvis Bay mayor.

Councillor Samson Nghilumbwa replaces Nambala as chairperson of the management committee and will be deputised by Councillor Paulus Kaunhondamwa.

Councillor Saara Shailemo and councillor Lilo Niilenge will serve as additional members of the management committee.

Speaking yesterday shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, a visibly upset Erastus said there was nothing they could do as the directive regarding the changes were effected through party structures.

“We just have to accept and comply as members of the Swapo Party,” she said.