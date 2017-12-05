Oniipa, Oshikuku and Ondangwa mayors evade the axe

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Oniipa, Oshikuku and Ondangwa local authority councillors have retained their positions following swearing-in ceremonies held at their respective towns yesterday.

At Ondangwa, Paavo Amwele was re-elected to as the mayor. In his acceptance speech, Amwele thanked his colleagues for a free and fair election and encouraged all councillors to continue working hard to develop the town.

Amwele is deputised by Saima Namukwambi, while Andreas Kalumbu maintained his position as chairperson of the management committee. Other members to serve on the management committee are Anna-Helena Itope and Abed Paulus Matsi. Leonard Negonga and Johannes Martin of PDM will serve as ordinary council members. At Oshikuku, Mbockoma Mungandjera was re-elected as mayor, deputised by Julia Endjambi.

Veronica Mwenyo will chair the management committee, while Willem Sheende and Mathew Gabriel will serve on the management committee. Other members of council are Petrus Petrus and Anna Shihwandu. Oniipa Town Council also retained their leadership, with Immanuel Mannetjis retaining his position as mayor, deputised by Laina Iikali. Thomas Matsi will continue to serve as the chairperson of the management committee.

David Kambonde and Hileni Idhogela will serve on the management committee, while Jafet Augustus and Laina Amutenya will serve as ordinary council members.