Ondangwa residents face water cut-off over debts

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Ondangwa Town Council has issued a warning to defaulting residents that it will suspend water supply for arrear accounts that have not been paid in the last 30 days.

In a letter issued last week it reminded residents to settle their accounts promptly to avoid their water being cut off.

“Your timely payment enables council to fulfil its mandate of ensuring a reliable provision of uninterrupted service,” read the statement.

Public relations officer at Ondangwa Town Council Petrina Shitalangaho said the suspension of water accounts has been in place, but the call heeds residents not to be caught off guard during the festive season.

“The suspension has been in place. The only difference this time around is that we are approaching the festive season and often people prioritise other things above paying for essential services,” said Shitalangaho

Shitalangaho said she did not have the figures owed for water debts, but lamented that the arrears are affecting the operations of the council.

She said defaulting residents put council in a predicament to continuously render effective service to residents, leaving the council in further debt with service providers such as Nored and NamWater.

“It is through the collections that the council is able to fund its capital projects such as upgrading of road infrastructure, servicing of land and many others,” said Shitalangaho.

Last week Nampa reported that the City of Windhoek had warned clients that it will disconnect services to residents with accounts that are 30 days or more in arrears as from December 15.