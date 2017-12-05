NANSO congress elects new leadership

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) elected new officebearers at its 15th elective congress that started on Saturday and ended here in Windhoek yesterday.

Ester Simon was elected as NANSO president, Benhard Kavau as vice-president, Simon Taapopi as secretary-general, Emma Ganuses as deputy secretary-general, Lebbeus Hashikutuva as secretary for finance and economics, and Tyson Hihangwapo as secretary for information and communication technology.

Other leaders include the secretary for gender and social welfare, Leslie Sanjahi, secretary for education training and research Helena Shimutwikeni, vice secretary for tertiary and vocational education Sabriana Ludwig, vice secretary for secondary and basic education Helena Utoni, secretary for political and international affairs Ester Shitana, secretary for sports and culture Dillon Beukes, and two alternate members: Gregory Madi and Tresia Awene.

In a media statement yesterday, newly elected secretary general Taapopi said he was confident the new leadership would bring about positive change for students across the country. “The aspirations and the future of thousands of learners and students are in good hands. We will not spare neither strength nor effort in pursuit of the progressive tasks instructed to us by thousands of young people, represented by their regional delegates.”

He said the new leadership committed itself to jealously defend the unity and cohesion of the student movement.

“The newly elected national executive committee rejects disunity, factionalism and ill-discipline within the structures and ranks of our organisation. We re-affirm the character of NANSO that rejects anarchy and disorder,” he said.

He further said they acknowledge that the majority of Namibian students still do not have access to university, because of the high tuition and registration fees that continue to exclude students.

“We, therefore, commit ourselves towards a programme of rebuilding and repositioning NANSO, so that it resonates with learners and students from all walks of life, re-establish our working relationship with NANTU, the National Youth Council, Ministry of Basic Education and Culture, Ministry of Higher Innovation and Training, Institutions of Higher Learning and entire education fraternity.

“We will lobby government that it must in their policies infuse and change its face to resonate with our constituency,” he added, noting that the new leadership was resolute that free tertiary education in their lifetime remains a viable goal.