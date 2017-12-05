Mukapuli re-elected as Lüderitz mayor

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Hilaria Mukapuli of Swapo Party was on Monday sworn in after she was re-elected as the mayor of Lüderitz, where she will also serve as chairperson of the Lüderitz Town Council, while Brigitte Frederick – also of Swapo Party – was re-elected to serve as deputy mayor.

Frederick will also serve as the deputy chairperson of council. Magistrate Philanda Christiaan announced the re-appointment of Mukapuli and Frederick during the swearing in of council members at the council chambers here on Monday. Mukapuli was first elected as mayor in 2015, succeeding Suzan Ndjaleka.

Councillor Calvin Mwiya of Swapo Party was re-elected as chairperson of the management Committee, while Shipola Shihepo of Swapo and Johannes Abraham, also of Swapo, retained their position as members of the management committee.

Willem Gumede of Swapo and Elizabeth Wilskut of the opposition PDM were elected as ordinary members of council.

Mukapuli said the year 2017 was a mixed year with successes and challenges due to a lack of proper planning, limited resources, and other socio-economic factors, but she wished 2018 to be the year of implementation and hard work.

“We have to acknowledge that we are intertwined with service delivery challenges and the quality of our leadership in resolving the socio-economic issues. Land delivery, unemployment, housing, sanitation and other related issues will not be measured by good speeches or titles, but only through collective deeds aimed at enhancing or delivering the required services,” Mukapuli elaborated.

At the same occasion, Deputy Mayor Brigitte Frederick congratulated Mukapuli on her election to the Swapo Party central committee, following the recent party congress.