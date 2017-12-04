Tuku delivers top-notch performance at Awesome 2017 show

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-At the age of 65 years old, Zimbabwean music guru Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi showed that he remains on top of his game, and is still one of the biggest musicians in the land, with the experience to deliver flawless acts on big stages.

Known for some of his hit songs Todii, Ndagarwa Nhaka, Neria, Dzoka Uyamwe, Tuku was the international artist invited to headline the Awesome 2017 End Year bash, hosted at the new City of Windhoek parking area, and attended by hundreds of festivalgoers.

He rendered a lively and heartwarming performance, that left some revellers in ecstasy.

The concert also saw two other artists from Zimbabwe, Junior T and Ngoni, who both did not disappoint, as the guests were dancing and singing along to their music.

The night could not be better with local artist Oteya setting the stage on fire with her brand new songs, Unconditional Love and Pata Pata, all performed live and the love in the audience was just too much. With her long-serving dancers, Oteya’s performance was on point.

Not to forget Sally Keya, aka Boss Madam, who made sure the entire crowd was entertained. She performance her most loved songs: Boss Madam and Rumbasa. The stage killers, PDK, also delivered amazing performances, introducing a different dance style on their song Moko and Kempu.

Diop gave her best on the Oviritje genre with the song Bala Bala.

The Ndilimani Cultural Troup also gave amazing performances, with the last song titled Onyama, introducing Jackson Wahengo. Those who attended seem to have had themselves a great night, entering the festive season with smiling faces.