Swapo elects new politburo

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob has urged the newly elected members of Swapo’s politburo, who will serve for the next five years, to carefully study and familiarise themselves with the oath they took when they were sworn into their new roles over the weekend.

Eighteen members of the Swapo politburo – the first nine from the male list and another nine from the female list as elected – were sworn in on Saturday.

“Comrades, you have been charged. You took your oath. Go and re-read that oath and what it means. Very soon we will start with our job as people have assigned us to do,” Geingob advised the elected members.

The politburo consists of 24 members: 18 are elected and two are nominees of the party president. The top four: party president Geingob, vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and deputy secretary general Marco Hausiku, are automatically included.

President Hage Geingob is yet to nominate his two candidates to the new politburo.

Voting and counting in the election of the new politburo members started on Saturday morning and the result was announced after lunchtime. Commissioner of Oath Sisa Namandje, who announced the new members at a swearing-in ceremony that took place at Parliament building on Saturday afternoon, said a total of 711 votes were cast during the election process.

Founding President Sam Nujoma also graced the election and swearing-in of the new members of the politburo.

At the same event, Geingob appointed his six members to the party’s central committee. They are Calle Schlettwein, Erkki Nghimtina, Penda Ya Ndokolo, Christina Hoebes, Jennely Matundu, chief liaison officer for Opuwo Town Council, and Collien Van Wyk, a retired teacher from Rehoboth.

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila topped the female list with 66 votes, while Nangolo Mbumba received 62 votes to top the male list.

“These lists I have signed off. Every time there is a vacancy you look who is going out. If it’s a representative of NUNW [National Union of Namibian Workers], you don’t have to look at my list. You have to ask them to provide you with a list.

“If it comes from the 57 central committee members and there is a vacancy then should you replace through the 57 voted at congress. If it’s politburo and the vacancy is among the 18 voted today, then you come back to my list. If it’s among the two presidential nominees, then the president will nominate,” he said.

Female list with number of votes obtained:

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadilha 66

Laura McLeod-Katjirua 63

Doreen Sioka 59

Katrina Hanse-Himarwa 55

Magareth Mensah-Williams 52

Hilma Nicanor 52

Lucia Ipumbu 44

Sirka Ausiku 42

Lucia Witbooi 39

Kornelia Shilunga 36

Christina Hoebes 35

Eunice Iipinge 35

Maria Jagger 31

Eveline Nawases-Taeyele 27

Loide Kasingo 25

Anna Shiweda 19

Lempy Lucas 15

Ida Hoffman 8

Coleen van Wyk 8

Male List with number of votes obtained:

Nangolo Mbumba 62

Albert Kawana 51

John Mutorwa 47

Pohamba Shifeta 47

Peter Katjavivi 35

Alpheus !Naruseb 34

Calle Schlettwein 33

Tobie Aupindi 31

Bernard Esau 30

Veikko Nekundi 29

Utoni Nujoma 29

Penda ya Ndakolo 29

Erkki Nghimtina 26

Peya Mushelenga 23

Erastus Uutoni 21

Sacky Shangala 19

Charles Namoloh 18

Tjekero Tweya 18

Uahekua Herunga 17

Asser Kapere 17

Clemens Kashuupulwa 15

Elia Kaiyamo 13

Leon Jooste 12

Festus Ueitele 12

Erginus Endjala 10

Mukwaita Shanyengana 9

Tommy Nambahu 8

Petrus Nevonga 7

Usko Nghaamwa 7

Modestus Amutse 6

Royal /Ui/o/oo 5