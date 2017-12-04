Swapo elects new politburo

Albertina Nakale
Windhoek-President Hage Geingob has urged the newly elected members of Swapo’s politburo, who will serve for the next five years, to carefully study and familiarise themselves with the oath they took when they were sworn into their new roles over the weekend.
Eighteen members of the Swapo politburo – the first nine from the male list and another nine from the female list as elected – were sworn in on Saturday.
“Comrades, you have been charged. You took your oath. Go and re-read that oath and what it means. Very soon we will start with our job as people have assigned us to do,” Geingob advised the elected members.
The politburo consists of 24 members: 18 are elected and two are nominees of the party president. The top four: party president Geingob, vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and deputy secretary general Marco Hausiku, are automatically included.
President Hage Geingob is yet to nominate his two candidates to the new politburo.
Voting and counting in the election of the new politburo members started on Saturday morning and the result was announced after lunchtime. Commissioner of Oath Sisa Namandje, who announced the new members at a swearing-in ceremony that took place at Parliament building on Saturday afternoon, said a total of 711 votes were cast during the election process.
Founding President Sam Nujoma also graced the election and swearing-in of the new members of the politburo.
At the same event, Geingob appointed his six members to the party’s central committee. They are Calle Schlettwein, Erkki Nghimtina, Penda Ya Ndokolo, Christina Hoebes, Jennely Matundu, chief liaison officer for Opuwo Town Council, and Collien Van Wyk, a retired teacher from Rehoboth.
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila topped the female list with 66 votes, while Nangolo Mbumba received 62 votes to top the male list.
“These lists I have signed off. Every time there is a vacancy you look who is going out. If it’s a representative of NUNW [National Union of Namibian Workers], you don’t have to look at my list. You have to ask them to provide you with a list.
“If it comes from the 57 central committee members and there is a vacancy then should you replace through the 57 voted at congress. If it’s politburo and the vacancy is among the 18 voted today, then you come back to my list. If it’s among the two presidential nominees, then the president will nominate,” he said.
Female list with number of votes obtained:
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadilha 66
Laura McLeod-Katjirua 63
Doreen Sioka 59
Katrina Hanse-Himarwa 55
Magareth Mensah-Williams 52
Hilma Nicanor 52
Lucia Ipumbu 44
Sirka Ausiku 42
Lucia Witbooi 39
Kornelia Shilunga 36
Christina Hoebes 35
Eunice Iipinge 35
Maria Jagger 31
Eveline Nawases-Taeyele 27
Loide Kasingo 25
Anna Shiweda 19
Lempy Lucas 15
Ida Hoffman 8
Coleen van Wyk 8
Male List with number of votes obtained:
Nangolo Mbumba 62
Albert Kawana 51
John Mutorwa 47
Pohamba Shifeta 47
Peter Katjavivi 35
Alpheus !Naruseb 34
Calle Schlettwein 33
Tobie Aupindi 31
Bernard Esau 30
Veikko Nekundi 29
Utoni Nujoma 29
Penda ya Ndakolo 29
Erkki Nghimtina 26
Peya Mushelenga 23
Erastus Uutoni 21
Sacky Shangala 19
Charles Namoloh 18
Tjekero Tweya 18
Uahekua Herunga 17
Asser Kapere 17
Clemens Kashuupulwa 15
Elia Kaiyamo 13
Leon Jooste 12
Festus Ueitele 12
Erginus Endjala 10
Mukwaita Shanyengana 9
Tommy Nambahu 8
Petrus Nevonga 7
Usko Nghaamwa 7
Modestus Amutse 6
Royal /Ui/o/oo 5