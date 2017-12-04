Ghosts on fire, Magicians shoot to the top… Kakuva jumps before pushed

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Rising Katutura giants Orlando Pirates FC moved up the MTC Premiership log standings after seeing off Christy Guruseb’s gallant Life Fighters 2-1 at the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo on Saturday.

Ronaldo Tsowaseb and prodigal son Nicky Kuvaa Musambani netted a goal apiece for the visiting Buccaneers, while Elmo Kambindu pulled a consolation goal back for the rejuvenated hosts, ‘Okahirona’, but it was unfortunately not good enough to save the day for the Premiership returnees.

In other league action, Blue Waters and bitter rivals Eleven Arrows cancelled each other out in a 1-all draw at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis-Bay. The Birds’ Jonas ‘Baxa’ Sagaria opened the scoreboard before the lead was erased by Bolle Haraseb, who expertly got to the end of Rudolf Bester’s copybook delivery in the second half.

The match between UNAM and cross-town rivals Citizens also ended in a 1-all stalemate, while Chief Santos defeated visiting basement dwellers Young Chiefs by a solitary goal at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Nomtsoub, Tsumeb.

Santos’ current top goal scorer Salomon //Omseb registered his name on the scoresheet for the only goal of an otherwise entertaining relegation battle between the northerners.

In the mid-table clash between UNAM and Citizens, Wayne Esterhuizen netted for the students, with newly signed young striker Castro Nuyoma replying for the Citizens.

Early MTC Premiership pacesetters African Stars played to their third consecutive draw when Bobby Samaria’s unbeaten brigade were held to another goalless stalemate by Civics under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday evening.

Tura Magic signaled their title credentials when the fired-up but coachless Magicians dispatched big brother Tigers on Thursday to leapfrog African Stars at the top of the log table after thirteen rounds of matches.

Inspirational goatee-bearded skipper Tebs Lombard put the Magicians ahead in the first half before Junias ‘Lolo’ Theofelus sealed the out-of-sorts Ingwe’s fate with a 70th minute strike to make it 2-0, giving his team the much-needed maximum points on the night.

In the meantime, under-fire Tigers head coach Luckey Kakuva has resigned from the hot seat after a string of poor results since the start of the current term that has seen the reigning league champions huffing and puffing to defend the coveted league title they won almost two years ago.

Sadly, the former Chief Santos midfield general was only appointed at the beginning of the current term, succeeding multiple title winning mentor Brian ‘Oubaas’ Isaacs, who left the club in a huff under a dark cloud.