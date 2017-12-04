Foibe Namene appointed as Rössing Uranium board chairperson

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Rössing Uranium Limited has appointed Foibe Louise Namene as the new chairperson to the board of directors, effective from December 1. Namene has been a member of the Rössing board since March 2016 and also serves as a director on various company boards in Namibia.

“We welcome Mrs Namene as the board’s new chairperson. It will be a great privilege to be working with her in steering the future of the business,” said Rössing Uranium’s managing director, Werner Duvenhage.

Namene is the chief executive officer of the Electricity Control Board (ECB) and has worked for ECB since joining as chief legal advisor in 1996. Amongst other qualifications, Namene holds a master degree in Economic Law (LLM) from the University of Namibia, obtained in 2006.

Namene takes over as chairperson from Johannes !Gawaxab, who informed the board in October that he intended to resign from the board to focus on other business commitments.