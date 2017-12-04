‘Desert Storm’ goes the distance in perfect victory

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s WBO Africa featherweight champion Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas was forced to rely heavily on his experience, durability and wit to match South African opponent Tello Dithebe, who stretched the Namibian to the limit during their highly entertaining bout on Saturday.

Lukas successfully defeated the equally experienced and tough-as-nails Dithebe on points to retain his WBO African featherweight crown at the Windhoek Country Club in the main fight of the Desert Storm In Action Boxing Bonanza.

Known as a knockout fighter, who boasts a record of 92 percent knockouts on his impressive résumé, Lukas was on Saturday forced to earn his victory against the obdurate South African, who refused to touch the canvas throughout the fight, as blow for blow he held his own.

Lukas brushed off a poor start in the opening two rounds to dominate the rest of the way to ultimately win a 12-round decision over Dithebe in their featherweight mega showdown.

If Lukas didn’t please everyone, it was because he couldn’t knock out Dithebe, a former IBF Africa featherweight champion. But ‘Desert Storm’ managed to deliver a masterpiece and entertained the cheering crowd, as he kept chasing down Dithebe in search of that elusive knockout until the final bell.

All in all, Lukas was in top shape and the hunger for an early knockout was visible in his eyes, but it just would not to come. The Namibian had an answer for everything Dithebe tried to do, landing perfect right hands to the head and body of the South African in a great display of force.

By the end of the night, Lukas had without doubt put the lion’s share of the rounds in the bank, so that the only missing piece of the puzzle was the sound of the final bell. The Namibian, who is edging closer to a mandatory spot for the world title, did everything that needed to be done to outfox Dithebe and secure a points victory.

In the main supporting bout, Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila also retained his WBO Africa super featherweight title when he defeated South Africa’s Sibusiso Zingane via a 6th round technical knockout.

To round off the top three bouts of the night, the highly talented upcoming Harry Simon Jr. knocked out compatriot Johannes Kutumba.