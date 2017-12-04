Accident behind the dunes claims four lives

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Four people died and one person was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on Saturday morning between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. The accident took place on the road behind Dune 7, when the Mercedes Benz they were traveling in overtook a truck.

According to the crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the driver of the Mercedes Benz lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn. He reported that three occupants died at the scene, while one died at the hospital.

They were identified as 27-year-old Solomon Alfonzo Winfred, Jacobs Goliath, 25, and Monzil McNabb 24. A fourth victim, 24-year-old Izolde Belies died several hours later at the Swakopmund State Hospital, due to the severe injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Kisting Wotan, 35, the only survivor of the accident, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Swakopmund State hospital. Iikuyu yesterday said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

In other crime news, a 24-year-old man was found dead on Thursday evening in Mondesa, Swakopmund. The deceased man was last seen leaving a bar with a lady he offered to buy a drink. He was later found lying in a pool of his own blood with a deep cut wound on his chest.

Iikuyu said a woman and her boyfriend were subsequently detained in connection with the murder.