Tate Buti launches 14th album

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Following the success of his latest 14th album titled Opena, which has been enjoying massive airplays countrywide for the past two weeks, Tate Buti, real name Teeleleni Mumbangala, has decided to launch the in style tonight at Ramatex.

The launch has also attracted big guns in the music industry such as Gazza, The Dogg, Exit, PDK and Top Cheri, as well as South African acclaimed house music singer and producer DJ Style, who will be performing on the night. To top it up, the launch is themed All White, to give it a good look. Tate Buti’s new album is one of the best he has ever released with hit songs such as Meke Meke, No Beer, Opena and Koshushu, raving all over the country, with Windhoek dominating.

In his late 30s, Tate Buti is known by many as a Kwiku singer. He came into the limelight some few years ago when he went solo, after parting ways with his sister Janice – they used to sing together. He later signed with Omalaeti Music Production debuting with the Oshitenda album. To date, Tate Buti has 14 albums under his belt. Many know him for naked upper-body performing theatrics, exposing his shaking pot belly. “If I have to do it, I can still do it. It is just a way of expressing our talents for greater exposure,” says Tate Buti.