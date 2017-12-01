Southern campus launches innovation hub

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The University of Namibia southern campus launched the much-anticipated //Kharas Innovation Hub (KIH) at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday.

The KIH’s purpose, amongst others, is to accelerate enterprise development around key signature value chains, such as agribusiness, logistics and mining, with a long-term goal of creating sustainable jobs and wealth.

The hub’s other key objectives are to stimulate and advance entrepreneurial culture, create an enabling environment for start-ups and accelerate enterprise development in new and exciting value chains, which can create jobs for Namibians, especially women and youth.

//Kharas regional governor Lucia Basson said the attendance of international partners, from various countries such as Botswana and Germany, is a clear testimony of how important the KIH international symposium is.

She said a successful sustainable development agenda requires partnerships between government, the private sector and civil society, and that partnerships to develop infrastructure and skills in the region will lead to much-needed industrialisation and economic development, but this, she however said, could not happen without innovation.

“Without technology and innovation, industrialisation will not happen,” she said. The regional head in a speech delivered on her behalf by the Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency Councillor Elias !Kharuxab, further said she is happy that the //Kharas Region and Unam have taken a step to revitalise the global partnerships for sustainable development. Also speaking at the event, southern campus assistant pro-vice chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, said the objective of the symposium is to share ideas on how to sustain innovation.

He said innovation is very important for livelihoods, as it has the ability to improve, through innovative ways, the lives of people.

“Innovation should be about the enhancement of humanity. I believe that with innovation we would like to see an improvement in quality and standards of living of our citizens,” he said.

He further said through innovation, the environment should be protected, while sustainability and preservation of natural resources can also be achieved by innovation.

The KIH is a programme of the southern campus, in collaboration with the //Kharas Regional Council.