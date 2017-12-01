Festive Spending: The other lifestyle

Budget Tips

Allocate a specific amount of your income or savings that you are willing to spend during the festive season. Draw a budget for all your needs and wants, make sure that you stick with it it to avoid getting into debt. Put money aside for your Christmas presents, festive décor, food, parties and vacation. Having a financial plan is the best way to avoid disappointment when the celebrations end and the bills arrive.

Gift Shopping

It’s wise to do your gift shopping early when shop sales are exuberant and stock is high. Avoid the last minute rush and stress by creating a gift list with alternative choices and price expectations. Buying presents for your significant other should be a reflection of your affection, whether you are prepared to splurge on expensive gifts or purchase affordable souvenirs. When it comes to relatives and friends, consider buying practical gifts that can be used for every day purposes, if in doubt, rather get them gift cards so they can select what they prefer. Shopping for kids or youngsters can be tricky, especially if you aren’t aware of all the modern toys and gadgets, so ask them directly what they would like and be honest about your financial capabilities.

Wrapping paper and gift bags always add a nice touch to presents, so be creative with your selection. If you’ve searched the shops and can’t find a specific product or you want to buy something exclusive, consider online shopping, but make sure that you place your order promptly so that your item arrives on time.

Festive Décor

The festive season would not be complete without Christmas decorations. By this time of year, shopping malls and other public establishments are already embellished with vibrant and sparkly ornaments. Start unpacking and dusting off your own festive décor to get your home into the celebratory spirit. The main attraction is a Christmas tree with all its merry adornments, nowadays you can buy it in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours to suit your ambiance.

There a numerous types of Christmas tree decorations, from symbolic ornaments like silver bells or biblical characters to charms shaped like snowmen or sugarcane. A quality tree, durable ornaments and robust set of festive light bulbs can last for years if used properly.

For families on a tight budget, it’s good to know that some decorative trinkets like popcorn string and colourful paper-hoops can be homemade, this is particularly fun for kids. Decorating your home for Christmas is truly all about spending quality time with your loved ones and creating fond, delightful memories.

– www.beautyndapanda.com