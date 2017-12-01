Coleman one of Africa’s best exports of 2017…

Proudly representing… Namibia’s senior women’s football team, the Brave Gladiators, poster-girl Zenatha Coleman (with ball) has been ranked by world renown online football site Goal.com as one of Africa’s Top-10 most outstanding women footballers for 2017, following Coleman’s remarkable exploits with Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas. The 24-year-old Namibian had an excellent season with Gintra Universitetas as she helped propel the club to their 16th Lithuanian Women’s Premier League title win. Coleman went on to emerge all-time league topscorer after scoring 59 goals in total this year. The skillful striker also found the net six times as her side reached Uefa Women’s Champions League Round of 16.