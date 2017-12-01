City gets a laugh-your-butt-off show

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-As Namibians prepare for the annual invasion of the coastal beaches, serial joker, Neville Basson is preparing to send them off with a comic mischief. Jeremiah Ndjoze previews his laugh-your-butt-off show tonight.

‘Sobiso! – Jokes Must Fall’ opening tonight not only promises a laugh-your-butt-off, but also to leave you toned and perky from all the laughing. The comic says a lot has been happening in the past two years, since his last show, that ought to be reflected on albeit light heartedly.

“We’ve got the economic situation that everyone is grumpy about, yet nobody is prepared to dump their side chicks. And, of course, the politics which kept us all entertained throughout the year,” Basson quips.

Born in Katutura, Basson’s brand of comedy always resonates with the Namibian masses because of his original punchlines. He started his career as a stand-up comic along with long-time friend, Lazarus Jacobs, and since they have been on the roll, concocting rib-cracking jokes about literally anything around them from shebeen intellectuals to Brazilian hair, township culture to corporate dialogue and even political sarcasm.

“But Lazarus has made a lot of money in the last couple of years, he is not in the mood for stand-up comedy right now,” Basson quips again, explaining his partners no-show for tonight’s event.

However, he maintains that those who want to see Jacobs in action should still come. “Yes, there will be a screening of a YouTube video in which both Lazarus and I are competing against Frankie Fredericks in a 100m sprint,” Basson says.

The event is slated for the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek tonight at 19:00. Tickets for the show are available at all Shoprite, Checkers and USave retailers. Basson assured people livinga on the western side of the railway line not to be intimidated by the Hilton brand.

“And while the ‘pyp’ Castello and Zorba will not be on sale at the bar, you can still make little trip to your car every now and then,” the comic lightens up typically.