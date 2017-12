Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa has directed that Windhoek Mayor Muesee

Kazapua be retained in his position for 2018. He is to be deputised by Tekla Uwanga. Former deputy mayor Fransina Kahungu is to remain an ordinary City councillor, Shaningwa ordered. Management committee members are Mathew Amadhila (chairperson), Loide Uugwanga, Agatha Iyambo, Matilda Ukeva and Moses Shiikwa.

Other ordinary members are Ananias Niizimba, Emmanuel Paulus, Hileni Ulumbu and Ian Subasubani.