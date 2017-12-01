Awesome 2017 show with Mtukudzi on track

Ocrhain Sampaya

Windhoek-Amidst rumors and expectations of Zimbabwe’s chimurenga musician, Thomas Mapfumo, also known as the Lion of Zimbabwe, returning from exile with the wind of change sweeping in that country, another Zimbabwean muso is in Namibia as scheduled.

Oliver Mtukudzi is tomorrow night performing at the City of Windhoek parking area, assures Alma Nangolo one of the organisers of the show from Oshili Nawa 24. “Of course, he is still coming, we already signed a contract,” she confirms. “We are organising this event to take our passion for awesome people into the real world with a smash hit event that lets awesome individuals get together and share the experience of 2017,” says Nangolo.

Local line-up includes Namibia’s leading female artists Sally Boss Madam and Oteya as well as Warakata hitmaker, One Blood. Not to mention PDK, Ndilimani, Soul Jah and Diop.