Tsumkwe schools receive furniture

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Four schools in Tsumkwe received 460 chairs and desks from Centre of Manufacturing Company, which is based in the Ohangwena Region.

The beneficiary schools include Gam Combined School and three primary schools, namely Rooidag Hek, Grashoek and Kanovlei.

The Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, officially handed the furniture to the principals of the beneficiary schools.

The furniture has a combined value of N$180,659.

The company manufactures, among others, chairs and desks that are used in education institutions as well as beds and mattresses that are supplied to school hostels, health institutions and correctional services.

The manager of the company Lukas Nghuuhange urged learners to study hard for their exams, as they are the future leaders of the country.