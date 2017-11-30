Tigers, Tura Magic in action tonight… both seeking redemption

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-It will be back to the grindstone for MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions Tigers when they face unpredictable Tura Magic tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Both Tigers and Magic had mixed results in last weekend’s action, which saw Tigers losing both their matches against coastal outfits Blue Waters (1-0) and Eleven Arrows (2-1), while second-placed Magic defeated Arrows 3-2 on Saturday before suffering a humiliating 6-2 defeat at the hands of Blue Waters the following day.

Therefore, both teams will tonight be out striving for victory with the hope of redeeming themselves and getting their league title campaign back on track.

Magic have been in fine form since the start of the season, winning eight of their ten matches, while only losing one and drawing one. But the same cannot be said for the defending champions Tigers, who are somehow finding the going tough at the moment, as they have only managed to record three wins from their ten league outings so far.

Generally, although most players in the country’s top tier league are still showing signs of rustiness and partly a lack of match fitness, the fitness levels of Tura Magic players have somehow been quite impressive and their ability to remain intact for 90 minutes in most of their matches is testimony to that.

While Tigers can be complimented for boasting a fairly experienced squad, they have somehow lost the cutting edge and lethality witnessed during the historic 2015-16 season, which saw Tigers clinch the league trophy under the stewardship of veteran mentor Brian Isaacs. It is expected to be a thrilling affair between the two teams, with the likes of enterprising midfielder Petrus Shitembi expected to lead Magic’s wolf pack, while Tigers can rely on their net-buster Roger Katjiteo to see them through the night.

Meanwhile, in midweek action, Katutura giants African Stars and Black Africa played to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.