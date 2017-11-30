Standard Bank expands its footprint to Okakarara

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With an investment of N$4.5 million, Standard Bank inaugurated another new branch in the town of Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa Region this month.

This latest addition comes after the bank also recently opened new branches in the towns of Karibib and Okongo in the Erongo and Ohangwena regions respectively.

At the official unveiling, the chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Region Julius Neumbo commended Standard Bank for its mission to bring banking services closer to the people as it relates to financial inclusion.

“Standard Bank did not only improve the landscape of your town with this magnificent building, it has bought modern banking facilities to your doorstep. Use them to your maximum benefit. Put your hard-earned money in the bank’s safe custody and earn a good rate of return so that the value of your money can increase,” said Neumbo.

He further encouraged the residents to make optimal use of the new branch in order to grow themselves financially, as this will ultimately stimulate viable business initiatives that will develop the town to greater heights and the region as a whole.

“I know I am speaking to the converted when I say that keeping money under pillows or mattresses is not only unsafe, it is old fashioned and antiquated, and can only be compared with an unwise and archaic decision of days gone by,” added Neumbo.

With a current population of approximately 7,000 residents, Okakarara has seen considerable growth in terms of infrastructural development over the years. It has the biggest veterinary clinic in the region, a medical centre, an SME Park and a business centre to name but a few.

In view of these developments, Standard Bank’s head of branch distribution Saara Shivute said the bank saw the importance of offering customers innovative banking services and products to further boost economic activities.

“In essence, opening a new branch has positive spinoffs for the community in that it ultimately generates employment, brings a variety of banking service efficiency and various business and personal banking options for customers, as well as reduces unnecessary travelling costs.

“We strive to operate in a customer-centric environment where it is all about meeting our customers’ financial needs first. Coupled with this is also enhancing the financial wellbeing of our customers through financial advice and education from our banking consultants and managers. We are driving Namibia’s growth, because Namibia is our home,” said Shivute.

Standard Bank with its 102 years of existence in Namibia established its first branch in Lüderitz back in 1915. Since then it has grown from a mere few staff members to over 1,700 employees today by extending its roots deep into the fabric of the Namibian society, with 58 branches and a wide network of 266 ATMs countrywide to date.

The bank plans to open its 59th branch in Aussenkher during the first week of December 2017.