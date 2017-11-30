Robbers break into house for third time

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Three men were arrested after they allegedly stole some belongings from a house in Windhoek West yesterday afternoon.

The house occupants who rushed to the scene told the media it was the third time the suspects broke into their property this year.

The suspects stole bedding, clothes and small electronics from the house. The house is occupied by Ferodrill employees, who were all at work during the break-in.

City Police spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb urged home owners and occupants to leave someone at home or ask someone to keep an eye on their property while away.

Khoaseb added that since most of these robbers are armed, if occupants are at home they should keep their doors and gates locked as it will be difficult to defend oneself once attacked.

City Police senior superintended Gerry Shikesho added that housebreaking will go up this season as the criminals go shopping for Christmas but the irony is that they don’t go buy but instead break into houses to steal and sell items to make money for the festive season, albeit in an illicit manner.