Murder probe against Strong drags on

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Investigations into the case of Benjamin Strong, 55, accused of fatally stabbing his 62-year-old girlfriend six times in September are yet to be finalized.

Strong, who made his second appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before magistrate Michelle Kubersky, is charged with murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the murder of Johanna Resandt.

The prosecution alleges that on September 17, Strong who was in a relationship with Resandt, intentionally and unlawfully stabbed Resandt.

Making his appearance from custody, Strong was informed that investigations into his case are still at an infant stage and thus have not yet been finalized.

“We provided six instructions that needed to be complied with but four are still outstanding. We have only received the post-mortem report and photo plan of the crime scene,” explained public prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

According to the state the DNA results, photo-plan of the crime scene, post-mortem and witnesses’ statements are yet to be obtained.

Although the defence team intends to approach the prosecution to get Strong released on bail, the state strongly objects to such request from the defence.

“The defence can approach the state with a bail application which will be after December 15 because we already have bail applications set,” said Thompson.

According to the police, Resandt was found dead in a pool of blood in a house in the vicinity of Otjomuise, Windhoek.

It is alleged that before the fatal stabbing, Resandt in the company of Strong and another male companion were out drinking when an argument between the couple erupted. The events that led to the stabbings are unknown as they were under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the male companion woke up in the same house as Resandt, with stab wounds on several areas of his body, but without any recollection of the events from the previous night.

The court postponed the matter to March 15, 2018 for further police investigations. Strong was remanded in custody and will be detained at Otjomuise police station.

Strong was represented by defence counsel Ralph Strauss.